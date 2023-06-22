Interview

French President Emmanuel Macron to give exclusive interview to FRANCE 24

On Friday, June 23 at 8:30am Paris time, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the guest of FRANCE 24, RFI and franceinfo (radio and TV). On the occasion of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, the French leader will speak with Stéphane Ballong (FRANCE 24), Mounia Daoudi (RFI) and Marc Fauvelle (franceinfo).

