French President Emmanuel Macron to give exclusive interview to FRANCE 24
On Friday, June 23 at 8:30am Paris time, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the guest of FRANCE 24, RFI and franceinfo (radio and TV). On the occasion of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, the French leader will speak with Stéphane Ballong (FRANCE 24), Mounia Daoudi (RFI) and Marc Fauvelle (franceinfo).
Live from the Palais Brongniart in Paris, Macron will be asked about the challenges of the green transition and the aid given to developing countries to tackle the climate emergency and the fight against poverty. What funding is needed? What contribution should the wealthiest countries make? How can civil society and the private sector be mobilised? The French president will also review the commitments made by France and its partners.
