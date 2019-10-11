In Spain, clock is ticking for Franco's exhumation

It was a campaign promise of Spain's Socialist PM Pedro Sanchez: former dictator Francisco Franco would be exhumed from the mausoleum where he's buried. The Valley of the Fallen, a monument to the glory of Francoism built by political prisoners, had deeply divided Spaniards. In September, Spain's Supreme Court gave its green light to the exhumation process. Now the government has little time left to honour its promise before a new self-imposed deadline of October 25. The clock is ticking and Francoists are making their anger heard. Our correspondents report.