EU after Brexit: Will the French language make a comeback?

FOCUS FRANCE 24

By: Alix LE BOURDON | Clément DALMAR | Gulliver CRAGG

Could Brexit translate into a comeback for the French language? An anonymous group of EU civil servants calling itself Carré Bleu certainly hopes so. It's also a favourite topic of French President Emmanuel Macron, who’s insisted that the EU's new leadership should be comprised mainly of French speakers. But what languages do people really speak in the European institutions? Just how dominant is English? Our correspondents report.