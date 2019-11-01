Albania: A legacy of dictatorship

REVISITED FRANCE 24

By: Juliette LACHARNAY | Cécile KHINDRIA

For almost 50 years, Albania was so hermetically sealed under the Communist dictatorship of Enver Hoxha that it was named the “little North Korea” of Europe. Between 1945 and 1991, at least 6,000 people are believed to have been executed and nearly 100,000 Albanians were interned in Gulag-style labour camps. Today, nearly 30 years on, Albania and its capital Tirana are gradually emerging from their isolation, but victims of the dictatorship are still demanding justice. FRANCE 24’s Juliette Lacharnay and Cécile Khindria report.