Romania’s Timisoara, economic hub and cradle of the 1989 revolution
Our reporters returned to the city of Timisoara, the cradle of the Romanian revolution of December 1989 that overthrew the Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Although Romania remains the poorest country in the European Union today, the cosmopolitan city of Timisoara is enjoying an economic boom and will be European Capital of Culture in 2021.
In Timisoara, in western Romania, our reporters met those who took part in the December 1989 uprising that led to the collapse of the Ceausescu regime following the fall of the Berlin Wall. Thirty years later, they feel the revolution fell short of expectations.
