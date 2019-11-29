Romania’s Timisoara, economic hub and cradle of the 1989 revolution

Romania's Timisoara, economic hub and cradle of the 1989 revolution. FRANCE 24

By: Gulliver CRAGG | Anne MAILLIET

Our reporters returned to the city of Timisoara, the cradle of the Romanian revolution of December 1989 that overthrew the Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Although Romania remains the poorest country in the European Union today, the cosmopolitan city of Timisoara is enjoying an economic boom and will be European Capital of Culture in 2021.