Fragile hopes for peace in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region

By: Gulliver CRAGG

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the first time at a summit in Paris. The aim is to restart the peace process in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, which has been partially occupied by Russian-backed forces since 2014. Although Zelensky has vowed to do all he can to end the war, Kiev is afraid of losing US assistance. This comes as President Donald Trump faces an impeachment inquiry, accused of trying to pressure Kiev into digging up dirt on his potential presidential election rival, Democrat Joe Biden. FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg reports from eastern Ukraine.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo. 

