The Interview

'Russia is a strategic adversary,' says former NATO chief Rasmussen

Anders Fogh Rasmussen. FRANCE 24

In an interview with FRANCE 24, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen discussed the recent NATO summit in London. He reacted to French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about the Atlantic Alliance undergoing "brain death", US President Donald Trump's apparent change in vision about NATO, as well as Turkey's recent military intervention in Syria. Rasmussen also condemned Russia for "continuing to destabilise eastern Ukraine", saying: "Russia is not a strategic partner. Russia is a strategic adversary."