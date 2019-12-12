Skip to main content
Live
#FranceOnStrike
#Brexit
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

UK voters head to polls for 'Brexit general election'

Issued on: Modified:

UK Elections
UK Elections FRANCE 24
By: Hervé AMORIC | Enda O’LOONEY

British voters are casting ballots in what is widely known as the Brexit general election. Conservative leader Boris Johnson needs a majority of seats in the House of Commons to be able to implement his EU divorce deal and have the UK exit the bloc by January 31. Meanwhile, pro-Europeans are urging people to vote tactically to keep the Conservatives from winning a majority. FRANCE 24's Hervé Amoric and Enda O'Looney report from Beaconsfield, some 40 kilometres northwest of London, where former Conservative cabinet minister Dominic Grieve is standing as an independent candidate.

Advertising

A programme prepared by Yong Chim and Gaëlle Essoo. 

selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text

selfpromo.app.text

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.