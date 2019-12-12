UK voters head to polls for 'Brexit general election'

By: Hervé AMORIC | Enda O’LOONEY

British voters are casting ballots in what is widely known as the Brexit general election. Conservative leader Boris Johnson needs a majority of seats in the House of Commons to be able to implement his EU divorce deal and have the UK exit the bloc by January 31. Meanwhile, pro-Europeans are urging people to vote tactically to keep the Conservatives from winning a majority. FRANCE 24's Hervé Amoric and Enda O'Looney report from Beaconsfield, some 40 kilometres northwest of London, where former Conservative cabinet minister Dominic Grieve is standing as an independent candidate.