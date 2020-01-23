The Interview

Skip to main content
Holocaust survivor Dita Kraus: 'For children, Auschwitz was less horrible than for adults'

By: Antoine MARIOTTI

As the world marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, FRANCE 24's Jerusalem correspondent sat down with Dita Kraus, a survivor of the Nazi concentration camp in Poland.

Detained with her parents from December 1943, the young teenager was in charge of the few books smuggled out of the belongings of other deportees and kept in the "children's block".

With these books, Kraus, nicknamed the "Librarian of Auschwitz", sought to provide a semblance of humanity in the midst of unspeakable horror. 

She first saw her future husband, Otto Kraus, teaching a group of boys in the children's block. They reunited in Prague after the liberation of the camp.

