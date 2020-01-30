The Interview

'We're not turning our back on Europe,' UK ambassador to France tells FRANCE 24

British ambassador to France, Edward Llewellyn, says, "we are not turning our back on Europe". © FRANCE 24

The British ambassador to France, Edward Llewellyn, spoke to FRANCE 24 at the embassy in Paris ahead of Brexit Day. He insisted that even if the UK is leaving the EU, it would remain "a member of the European family of nations" and "a European country". "We're not turning our back on Europe," he told FRANCE 24. The ambassador also outlined the administrative steps that British nationals in France will have to take, stressing that they will have plenty of time to do so.