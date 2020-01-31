Talking Europe

A few hours away from the United Kingdom officially leaving the European Union, former EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker shared his thoughts in an interview with FRANCE 24. He told our Europe Editor Catherine Nicholson why he believed Brexit was "a waste of time and energy"; why he was confident that no other member states would follow the UK's lead in quitting the bloc; and why he regretted not having intervened in the 2016 referendum campaign.

"This is a sad day for the European Union, it’s a tragedy in history," former EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told FRANCE 24. "But Britain is a great nation, British people have inspired so many positive undertakings in the world that I will never have disrespectful feelings for Britain."

