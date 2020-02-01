FRANCE 24's Brexit special edition of Talking Europe, presented by Catherine Nicholson in London on February 1, 2020.

As Britain starts its life outside of the European Union, FRANCE 24's Talking Europe presents a special Brexit edition live from London.

Advertising

FRANCE 24's guests were the former head of the Leave.EU business group, Alex Story; CEO of a property company and former Brexit Party MEP, Ben Habib; Remain campaigner and founder of Our Future, Our Choice, Femi Oluwole; and professor of international relations at Oxford University, Kalypso Nicolaidis.

Click on the link to watch the full programme.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe