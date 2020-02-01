Au revoir, Europe: Britain heads into uncharted waters as it leaves the EU
As Britain starts its life outside of the European Union, FRANCE 24's Talking Europe presents a special Brexit edition live from London.
FRANCE 24's guests were the former head of the Leave.EU business group, Alex Story; CEO of a property company and former Brexit Party MEP, Ben Habib; Remain campaigner and founder of Our Future, Our Choice, Femi Oluwole; and professor of international relations at Oxford University, Kalypso Nicolaidis.
