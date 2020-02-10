Perspective

FEMEN leader Inna Shevchenko on her path to becoming a feminist activist

Born just months before Ukraine declared independence, Inna Shevchenko is now the leader of an international women's protest movement called FEMEN, which protests against patriarchy, the sex industry, dictatorship and religion. This month she published an illustrated book on her childhood in Ukraine, entitled "My first name is Inna", in which she explains where her activism began and why she feels she has no other choice but to keep fighting for the full freedom of women - this despite facing death threats, torture and being forced into a life in exile.