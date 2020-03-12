Skip to main content
Coronavirus in Italy: From Florence to Palermo, tourism and economy grind to a halt

By: Natalia MENDOZA | Danilo ARNONE | Charlotte DAVAN-WETTON

As Italy reels from the coronavirus pandemic, with 827 dead and nearly 12,500 cases, the entire country is under quarantine. From the Tuscan city of Florence, to the Sicilian capital Palermo, to the large port of Genoa, our correspondents measured the catastrophic impact of the virus on tourism and the Italian economy. Their report was filmed just before further restrictive measures came into force, closing all stores except for pharmacies and food shops.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and James Vasina.

 

