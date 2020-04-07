The Debate

Skip to main content
PM in intensive care: The UK waits on Boris Johnson

By: François PICARD | Alessandro XENOS

It's a shock to the entire nation, with the leader of the UK government first taken to hospital with coronavirus then placed in intensive care. François Picard's panel draws lessons from Covid-19 sweeping through 10 Downing Street and sidelining not just PM Boris Johnson but also many top advisors. Who's in charge? What's the strategy in the face of the pandemic? Can Britain's National Health Service rise to the challenge after decades of budget cuts? This as the death toll from Covid-19 in the UK already stands at more than 5,300.

>> UK PM Johnson receives oxygen support in ICU but is not on ventilator

