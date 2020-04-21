Europe's moment of truth: What common response to Covid-19?
As some nations eye lifting coronavirus restrictions and others move to double down, FRANCE 24 and Deutsche Welle partner up for a special edition of The Debate starting at 19:15 Paris time (GMT+2). Why has Germany been more successful in containing the Covid-19 pandemic than France? And can the Paris-Berlin partnership – often dubbed the "engine" of Europe – rally a continent that is facing challenges from within as well as from the rest of the world?
François Picard and Melinda Crane speak with former European Green Party standard-bearer Daniel Cohn-Bendit, member of the German parliament Matern von Marschall and Strasbourg city councillor Syamak Agha Babaei, who is also an emergency care physician on the front line of the crisis.
