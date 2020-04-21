Feeding Europe: Spain's fruit and vegetable workers at forefront of Covid-19 crisis

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Sarah MORRIS | Anaïs GUÉRARD | Maxime ROUSSEAU

Spain provides Europe with much of its fruit and vegetables, and demand is on the rise amid the coronavirus crisis. But how is the country meeting this increased demand? In the greenhouses of the Andalusia region, managers are implementing safety measures to protect workers. But in the region of Murcia, where many foreign pickers live in slums, unions say it's a different story out in the fields. Meanwhile, Andalusia also counts more than 100 makeshift camps where thousands of illegal pickers live, unattended to by the health services. Our correspondents report.