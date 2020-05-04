Who pays for it? Europe’s response to Covid-19 crisis

55 shares

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS

Is it already too late for the European Union to seize the initiative and prevent a repeat of the debt spiral triggered by the financial crisis in 2008? Former ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet and ex-Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis sharply disagree on whether there’s still time for the EU to reach a consensus and fill the global leadership vacuum in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Ann Pettifor, co-founder of Jubilee 2000, argues that the best way out of the crisis is to put citizens to work at decent wages.