The Debate

Who pays for it? Europe’s response to Covid-19 crisis
Is it already too late for the European Union to seize the initiative and prevent a repeat of the debt spiral triggered by the financial crisis in 2008? Former ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet and ex-Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis sharply disagree on whether there’s still time for the EU to reach a consensus and fill the global leadership vacuum in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Ann Pettifor, co-founder of Jubilee 2000, argues that the best way out of the crisis is to put citizens to work at decent wages.
How to turn this crisis into an opportunity; to review our priorities, our way of doing business and the role of citizens and governments?
