How contagious? Conspiracies, lies and the Covid-19 'infodemic'

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Melinda CRANE

From anti-science conspiracy theories to state-sponsored disinformation, the United Nations warns that an "infodemic" of half-truths and falsehoods is undermining the effort to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. How is social media driving anti-lockdown protests and just how much traction are they getting? François Picard and Deutsche Welle's Melinda Crane team up for a special edition of The Debate that asks about the role of fringe groups, social media giants and populist leaders everywhere - from the US and Brazil to China. You can watch the show live from 19:15 (GMT+2).

