Cummings not going? UK PM Johnson stands by embattled adviser

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS

No apology, no regrets from Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s top adviser, who refuses to resign over a 264-mile trip home to the north in March, at the height of lockdown in the UK. Why is the prime minister standing by Cummings in the face of a backbench revolt by Conservative MPs? Politicians and civil servants were already seething at a man described as the embodiment of the outsized powers of unelected consultants. Will the duo that teamed up in 2016 in the campaign for Brexit ride out the storm?

As the UK faces an unprecedented public health crisis-cum-economic downturn, who's really running the country? Has the prime minister squandered all the political capital from the general election in the managing of the current crisis?