Polish journalists, judges and opposition turn to rap to denounce govt's authoritarian bent

By: Gulliver CRAGG | Magdalena CHODOWNIK

In Poland, opposition to the government's authoritarian tendencies has found a new form of expression: rap music. Musicians, opposition figures, judges and journalists are using rap to denounce attempts to muzzle the courts and media.

On the government side, President Andrzej Duda has recorded his own rap lyrics in support of medics fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. That hasn't been enough to silence criticism on the eve of a presidential election, the date of which is itself controversial: Postponed at the last minute due to the virus outbreak, it will now be held on June 28. 

