Prostitution continues in Germany, despite Covid-19

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Anne MAILLIET | Nick SPICER

In Germany, brothels have been shut since March 15 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and there are no plans to re-open them for now. As prostitution is legal in Germany, sex workers who declare their income can receive unemployment benefits. But that isn't the case for the tens of thousands of women who work illegally and who depend on pimps. These women are forced to continue working on the street, at increased risk to their health. Our Berlin correspondents report.