The Debate

FRANCE 24's François Picard and Deutsche Welle's Melinda Crane on either side of the Franco-German border.

A new phase begins: on the day when many EU nations are lifting coronavirus travel restrictions, The FRANCE 24 Debate host François Picard is in Schoeneck and Deutsche Welle's Melinda Crane in Sarrebrücken at the common border between France and Germany. There, locals on the French side are still bitter about Berlin's unilateral decision to erect barriers they hadn't seen in decades. As Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel now join forces to propose EU-wide stimulus plans, what do citizens want?

To answer this and many more questions, the hosts will interview Rainer Hoffman, President of the Confederation of German Trade Unions; and Ludovic Subran, Chief Economist, Allianz Insurance and Asset Management.

Don't miss this special programme at the Franco-German border at 19:15 Paris time (GMT+2).

