Ukraine and Poland, safe havens for Belarusian dissidents

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Gulliver CRAGG

One month ago, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed to have won a sixth term in office with over 80 percent of the vote. Amid widespread claims that the victory was fraudulent, protesters took to the streets. But the authorities responded with a wave of repression. Facing threats, scores of dissidents decided to flee to neighbouring countries. Our correspondents in Ukraine and Poland went to meet some of them: long-standing opponents of the regime, recent victims of police brutality and even police officers and civil servants who have switched sides.