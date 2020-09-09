Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Belarus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Ukraine and Poland, safe havens for Belarusian dissidents

Issued on:

FOCUS
FOCUS © FRANCE 24
By: Gulliver CRAGG
6 min

One month ago, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed to have won a sixth term in office with over 80 percent of the vote. Amid widespread claims that the victory was fraudulent, protesters took to the streets. But the authorities responded with a wave of repression. Facing threats, scores of dissidents decided to flee to neighbouring countries. Our correspondents in Ukraine and Poland went to meet some of them: long-standing opponents of the regime, recent victims of police brutality and even police officers and civil servants who have switched sides.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.