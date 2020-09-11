The Interview

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Swedish chief epidemiologist Dr. Anders Tegnell, the man in charge of Sweden's strategy to fight Covid-19, defends his country's specific approach.

While the vast majority of countries around the world imposed strict lockdowns on their citizens and often made face masks compulsory in enclosed public spaces, Sweden refused to lock down its population and instead chose to rely on its citizens' sense of responsibility and civic duty.

Today, with low mortality and a falling number of Covid-19 cases, Dr. Anders Tegnell, the architect of this strategy, hails the policy and says he has "some confidence" for the future.

