French prosecutor says school of murdered teacher received threats before attack

Mourners bring flowers to the Bois d'Aulne middle school after Friday's gruesome attack in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris.

France's anti-terror prosecutor has confirmed that the suspect in Friday's gruesome beheading of a middle school teacher was a Chechen national and that the school had received threats prior to the attack.

French police were questioning nine people in custody on Saturday after a suspected Islamist sympathiser beheaded a school teacher in broad daylight on the street in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

Police shot the attacker dead minutes after he murdered 47-year-old history teacher Samuel Paty in what President Emmanuel Macron described as an "Islamist terrorist attack".

Jean-François Ricard, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor, confirmed media reports that the attacker was an 18-year-old Chechen national born in Moscow, who was living legally in France as a refugee.

He said the assailant had posted a picture of the victim on social media after the attack, minutes before he was shot dead by police a few streets away.

Paty had earlier this month shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in a civics class on freedom of expression, reportedly angering a number of Muslim parents.

Islam prohibits images of the prophet, considering that they lead to idolatry.

Ricard, the prosecutor, said the teacher had filed a complaint for defamation after the school received threats over his teaching methods.

He said the assailant had approached pupils in the street and asked them to point out his victim before the attack.

The prosecutor added that one of the people arrested in the wake of the attack had a relative who had been a member of the Islamic State (IS) group.

'Murdered for teaching freedom of expression'

Arriving at the scene of the attack on Friday night, Macron urged the nation to stand united against extremism.

“One of our compatriots was murdered today because he taught (...) the freedom of expression, the freedom to believe or not believe,” Macron said.

It is the second time in three weeks that terror has struck France linked to caricatures of the Prophet Muhammed.

Last month, a young man from Pakistan was arrested after attacking two people with a meat cleaver outside the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The weekly was the target of a deadly newsroom attack in 2015, and it republished caricatures of the prophet this month to underscore the right to freedom of information as a trial opened linked to that attack.

Friday’s terror attack came as Macron’s government works on a bill to address Islamic radicals, who authorities claim are creating a parallel society outside the values of the French Republic.

