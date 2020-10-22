French PM Castex announces new coronavirus measures as cases surge

French Prime Minister Jean Castex attends the 16th Congress of Regions in Saint-Ouen, north of Paris, on October 19, 2020.

Six days after curfews came into effect in greater Paris and eight other metropolitan areas, French Prime Minister Jean Castex is slated to announce new measures to stem the spread of coronavirus as cases rise across the country.

France will place more regions on the highest health alert level as coronavirus infections continue to spread fast, the government’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jean Castex is to hold a news conference on Thursday “which will see an announcement that a certain number of departments are being moved to the maximum alert level”, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

A curfew would be ordered for “some of them”, he said.

A nightly curfew from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am went into force at the weekend in Paris and several other French cities in response to daily new infections reaching record levels.

The curfews that came into effect on Saturday concern some 20 million French people.

People need a certificate for permitted activities, such as travel to or from work, for medical attention, to visit a dependent relative or to walk a dog.

Those who do not comply risk a fine of €135, while repeat offenders could face fines of up to €3,750.

Some 12,000 police officers and gendarmes, in addition to municipal police teams, were due to be deployed to enforce the initial curfews.

The government has said it did not expect those curfews to have a real impact on virus numbers until two or three weeks have passed.

The French health ministry reported a record number of new confirmed cases on Saturday at 32,427, surpassing the 32,000 mark for the first time. The number of Covid patients in intensive care rose above 2,000 on Monday for the first time since May. The country reported 166 deaths in hospital in 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the French death toll since the start of the epidemic past 34,000.

