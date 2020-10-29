 Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#US Supreme Court
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Two killed, several injured in knife attack in Nice

Issued on: Modified:

Breaking news
Breaking news © France 24
Text by: NEWS WIRES
2 min

An attacker with a knife killed two people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, French media and police said, in an incident the city's mayor described as terrorism. 

Advertising

Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city's Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker.

Police said two people were confirmed to have died after the attack.

The attack comes while France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of French middle school teacher Samuel Paty by a man of Chechen origin.

The attacker had said he wanted to punish Paty for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics lesson.

It was not immediately clear what the motive was for the Nice attack, or if there was any connection to the cartoons, which Muslims consider to be blasphemous.

Since Paty's killing, French officials - backed by many ordinary citizens - have re-asserted the right to display the cartoons, and the images have been widely displayed at marches in solidarity with the killed teacher.

That has prompted an outpouring of anger in parts of the Muslim world, with some governments accusing French leader Emmanuel Macron of pursuing an anti-Islam agenda.

(REUTERS)

 

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.