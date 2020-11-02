At least one killed in Vienna 'terrorist' shooting, Austrian police say

Police block a street near Schwedenplatz square after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna on November 2, 2020.

At least one person is dead and several have been injured in shootings in central Vienna, police said on Monday, in what Austria's interior minister has described as an "apparent terrorist attack".

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that a large-scale police operation is ongoing near Vienna's central synagogue in the city centre.

"Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport," the police said on Twitter.

Police reported six different shooting locations and "several suspects armed with rifles".

At least one person was killed and several more have been injured, police said, adding that one of the suspects was shot dead by officers.

One officer was among the injured.

CONFIRMED at the moment:

*08:00 pm: several shots fired, beginning at Seitenstettengasse

*several suspects armed with rifles

*six different shooting locations

* one deceaced person, several injured (1 officer included)

*1 suspect shot and killed by police officers #0211w — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

"At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack," Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told ORF, saying the casualties "probably" included fatalities. He told the broadcaster late Monday evening that the suspects are at large.

A spokesman for the minister said all six shooting locations were in the vicinity of the street where Vienna's central synagogue is located.

An ORF reporter said 15 people were being treated in Viennese hospitals, seven of them believed to be in a serious condition.

Last evening before lockdown

People have been urged to avoid all open spaces and public transport in the city.

Police said trams and buses weren't stopping and urged social media users not to post videos of the ongoing police operation, so as not to endanger officers.

Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Vienna, said it wasn’t clear whether the synagogue had been targeted. The synagogue was already closed at the time of the shooting, Deutsch tweeted.

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister told the Associated Press that he saw at least one person fire shots at people sitting outside bars in the street below his window.

“They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building,” Hofmeister said.

“All these bars have tables outside. This evening is the last evening before the lockdown,” he added. “As of midnight, all bars and restaurants will be closed in Austria for the next month and a lot of people probably wanted to use that evening to be able to go out."

France's President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the French “share the shock and grief of the Austrian people hit by an attack tonight.”

“After France, this is a friendly country that has been attacked. This is our Europe ... We will not give in,” he wrote.

Nous, Français, partageons le choc et la peine du peuple autrichien frappé ce soir par un attentat au cœur de sa capitale, Vienne. Après la France, c’est un pays ami qui est attaqué. C’est notre Europe. Nos ennemis doivent savoir à qui ils ont affaire. Nous ne céderons rien. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 2, 2020

France has endured three attacks blamed on Muslim extremists in recent weeks: one by a Pakistani refugee that injured two people outside satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo’s old headquarters, the slaying of a schoolteacher who showed students caricatures of the prophet of Islam, and a deadly knife attack last Thursday in a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AP)

