Europe Talks: tell us what you think of Europe!

Europe Talks / Catherine Nicholson © france24

Text by: Céline SCHMITT 2 min

2020, a year like no other - and if you've something to say about this year, and all the challenges it's created for Europe, join us at Europe Talks. France 24's editorial team is joining with 17 other European media organisations to build a platform for dialogue. We want you to discuss and debate with other Europeans who have very different opinions to you!

Register at france24.com/en/europetalks, and you can take part in our major virtual debate event on December 13th. It's free, and who knows - maybe you'll find someone who'll change your mind!