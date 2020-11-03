Vienna attacker killed by police sympathised with Islamic State (IS) group, minister says

An armed policeman stands guard outside the Interior Ministry in the center of Vienna on November 2, 2020, following a shooting in which at least three civilians were killed.

The assailant killed by police in an attack in central Vienna on Monday sympathised with the Islamic State (IS) group, Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Tuesday. At least three civilians were killed in the attack.

Advertising Read more

“We experienced an attack yesterday evening from at least one Islamist terrorist,” he told a news conference. "This is a radicalised person who felt close to IS."

At least three people, two men and a woman, were killed and several others were wounded after gunmen opened fire at multiple locations in the Austrian capital on Monday evening. One of the gunmen was shot dead by police who said they were hunting for at least one more assailant still at large.

Nehammer said 1,000 security personnel have been deployed for the manhunt while neighbouring countries have offered their assistance.

On Tuesday morning, police raided the killed suspect’s home and searched several others, Austria Press Agency reported, citing the interior ministry. Arrest have also been made in connection with those searches, it said.

The attacks, in six locations including near a synagogue in the centre of the city, were carried out by “several suspects armed with rifles”, police said on Monday night.

The shooting began just hours before Austria was to re-impose a coronavirus lockdown, with people out in bars and restaurants enjoying a final night of relative freedom.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe