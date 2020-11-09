Macron to host Austria's Kurz ahead of EU talks on terror response

French President Emmanuel Macron pictured with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the Elysée Palace in September 2018.

French President Emmanuel Macron will host the Austrian chancellor for talks on Tuesday before a video summit with other EU leaders to discuss a joint response to recent terrorist attacks carried out by radical Islamists.

Advertising Read more

Macron and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will be joined in a phone call by the leaders of Germany and the European Commission among others, the French presidency said.

The meeting comes a week after a gunman killed four people in a shooting rampage in the heart of Vienna, an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

The bloodshed in the Austrian capital followed last month's attack on a church in Nice and the beheading of a teacher near Paris.

Some of the participants in Tuesday's video call will take questions during an online news conference afterwards, Macron's office said.

Last week, the French president called for a rethink of Europe's open-border Schengen area, including a more robust protection of the zone's external frontiers.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe