British PM Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

File photo of British PM Boris Johnson outside 10 de Downing Street taken Nov. 4, 2020.
File photo of British PM Boris Johnson outside 10 de Downing Street taken Nov. 4, 2020. Daniel Leal-Olivas AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement from his office said. Johnson “is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” it added. 

Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about a half-hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive. 

He was notified by the National Health Service's Test and Trace system Sunday and told he should self-isolate because of factors including the length of the meeting.

Officials said they will discuss with parliamentary authorities how Johnson can take part remotely in Parliament's business. He plans to “continue speaking to the country during his self-isolation period,” they added.

The statement didn't say how long Johnson plans to isolate, but U.K. health authorities' guidance is that anyone contacted by Test and Trace should quarantine for 14 days.

In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.

(AP)

 

