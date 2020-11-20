French Chefs don their aprons to help less fortunate during coronavirus lockdown

Retired Michelin-starred chef Gérard Cagna pitches in to help nourish the under-privileged during France's Covid-19 lockdown.

Restaurants across France remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While some chefs have hung up their aprons, others have decided to band together and put their skills to good use to help the country's most vulnerable.

A charitable initiative called "Les cuisines solidaires" (solidarity kitchens) shot to fame during France's first Covid-19 lockdown last spring. At the time, the kitchens made 20,000 meals for disadvantaged communities in the country.

With France – and its restaurants – enduring a second coronavirus shutdown, the project is back to help out once again and the chefs involved are hoping to assist even more people during this autumn hiatus.

FRANCE 24's Yinka Oyetade, Julie Dungelhoeff and Claire Rush report from a Paris restaurant where locked-down chefs are turning donated groceries into delicious meals under the auspices of the charity "La Tablée des Chefs".

To watch, click on the video player above.

