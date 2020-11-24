Covid-19: EU strikes deal with Moderna for up to 160 million vaccine doses

The European Commission on Nov. 24, 2020 announced it reached a deal with US biotech firm Moderna for the supply of its Covid-19 vaccine.

The European Union has reached a deal with US biotech firm Moderna for the supply of up to 160 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, the president of the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The deal will be formally approved by the EU executive on Wednesday, said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

"According to the results of clinical trials, this vaccine could be highly effective against Covid-19. Once the vaccine is indeed proven as safe and effective, every member state will receive it at the same time on a pro rata basis," said von der Leyen said.

Last week, Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial.

In August, the EU's executive Commission, which co-leads talks with vaccine makers on behalf of member states, said preliminary talks with Moderna had been concluded with the aim of signing a contract for the supply of 80 million doses of its vaccine, with the option of buying another 80 million.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe