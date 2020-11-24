Skip to main content
King of Spain self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

Issued on:

FILE PHOTO: Spain's King Felipe delivers a speech during the Princess of Asturias Award ceremony at Reconquista hotel in Oviedo, Spain, October 16, 2020.
FILE PHOTO: Spain's King Felipe delivers a speech during the Princess of Asturias Award ceremony at Reconquista hotel in Oviedo, Spain, October 16, 2020. © Andres Ballesteros/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Spain's King Felipe VI is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19, the palace said Monday.

"A person with whom he was in contact yesterday tested positive for Covid-19 today," the palace said in a statement, adding that the 52-year-old monarch had suspended all official activities for 10 days.

"In conformity with health rules, he will observe a preventative quarantine for 10 days starting now," the statement said.

Queen Letizia and the royal couple's daughters Leonor and Sofia "may continue their activities normally", it added.

Crown Princess Leonor, 15, self-isolated for two weeks in September after a Covid-19 infection was detected among her classmates. She later tested negative.

Spain is among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic with more than 1.5 million cases and more than 43,000 deaths.

(AFP)

