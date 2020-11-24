Live: Macron addresses the nation on path out of lockdown
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the nation on Tuesday evening where he is expected to outline an easing of France's lockdown restrictions after a recent drop in new Covid-19 infections. Watch the speech live on FRANCE 24 from 8pm (GMT+2).
Shops are widely expected to be cleared for reopening next week, in time for the Christmas shopping period which is crucial for many retailers who have been lobbying hard for a return to business. Bars and restaurants are expected to remain closed until mid-January.
Macron will also outline France's strategy to procure coronavirus vaccines as trial successes reported by some laboratories spark a worldwide scramble for Covid-19 shots.
