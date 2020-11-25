Skip to main content
Live
#Lockdown
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Two hurt in suspected terror incident at supermarket in Swiss city of Lugano

Issued on:

police car in the area where a stabbing occurred in a department store, in Lugano, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
police car in the area where a stabbing occurred in a department store, in Lugano, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. AP - Pablo Gianinazzi
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

A Swiss woman attacked two other women in a supermarket in southern Switzerland on Tuesday, regional police said, adding that "terrorist motives" could not be excluded.

Advertising

Police in Switzerland's Italian-speaking Ticino region said they had been alerted to a stabbing in a department store in the city of Lugano shortly before 2:00 pm (1300 GMT).

Initial investigations had established that a 28-year-old Swiss woman had attacked two other women, attempting to choke one with her hands, and injuring a second by cutting her neck with a knife.

Other shoppers managed to subdue the attacker, who was arrested, the police statement said.

An initial medical evaluation showed that one of the victims had suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the other had minor injuries, police said.

Regional police said it did "not exclude terrorist motives", adding that it was working with federal authorities and the local Lugano police on the case.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.