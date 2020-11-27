Skip to main content
Nagorno-Karabakh: After three decades, former residents return to find homes in ruins

Issued on:

A former resident of Fuzuli, in the Nagorno Karabakh region.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Catherine NORRIS-TRENT
4 min

Once the scene of fierce fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the district of Fuzuli on the outskirts of Nagorno-Karabakh won by Azerbaijani forces lies deserted following a recent ceasefire deal brokered by Moscow.

Throughout the district are the scars of war: minefields, abandoned munitions, deserted army posts and unexploded bombs by the roadsides. But some of these date back to 1993 when the ethnic Armenians took Fuzuli district to create a military buffer zone. Hundreds of thousands of locals were forced to flee their homes.

Three decades later, these residents have returned to find their former homes in ruins.

Among them, teacher Ramila Sahinkizi has vowed to return to Fuzuli to build a new life.

“My father’s house used to be here,” she told FRANCE 24. “Now there’s nothing.”

“We will tell future generations about all the bad things the Armenians have done. We will never forget.”

Click on the video player above to watch the full report.

 

