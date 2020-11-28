Milan to plant 3 million trees in bid to boost quality of air and life

A park in the outskirts of Milan.

Local authorities in Italy’s northern hub have launched an unprecedented reforestation programme to combat pollution and improve the wellbeing of residents in a famously industrious region.

Advertising Read more

The ForestaMi (ForestMe) programme will stretch over several years and increase green spaces by 50 percent over the next decade.

It has taken on added importance in the context of the coronavirus crisis, which has hit Lombardy harder than other Italian regions, with scientists warning that pollution is an aggravating factor for people infected by the virus.

Our correspondent in Italy, Natalia Mendoza, tells us more.

Click on the player above to watch her report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe