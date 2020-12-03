Skip to main content
French PM Castex announces Covid-19 vaccine will be free to all

Issued on:

French PM Jean Castex outlining France's strategy for the deployment of future Covid-19 vaccines, in Paris, on December 3, 2020.
French PM Jean Castex outlining France's strategy for the deployment of future Covid-19 vaccines, in Paris, on December 3, 2020. © Benoît Tessier, REUTERS
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday it was "a matter of weeks" before the country will start rolling out Covid-19 vaccinations and that they will be free of charge for everyone.

Castex also told a news conference that the vaccinations would be deployed in three phases.

He said one million people would be vaccinated in January in France, notably in seniors' residences (Ehpads). Beginning in February, the prime minister said 14 million more people, those presenting risk factors for coronavirus infection, would receive the vaccine.

Castex said the health situation in France was improving and that new daily Covid-19 cases could fall below the 10,000 threshold on average in the coming days.

"This lockdown will still last two weeks before an easing phase, if we remain vigilant," he said.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)

