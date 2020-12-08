UK drops treaty breach threats after clinching deal on implementing EU divorce

Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge as fog envelopes the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as "Big Ben", and the Palace of Westminster, in London on December 8, 2020.

Britain said on Tuesday it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breach the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

Michael Gove, one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior ministers, announced an "agreement in principle on all issues, in particular with regard to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland."

The agreement removes what was a major point of contention between Britain and the EU, with Brussels warning that no wider trade deal would be possible if London went through with its threat to unpick the exit treaty.

🇪🇺🇬🇧 Pleased to announce that thanks to hard work, @michaelgove and I have reached an agreement in principle on all issues re the #WithdrawalAgreement implementation. This will ensure it is fully operational as of 1 Jan, incl. the Protocol on Ireland/NI 👉 https://t.co/RaWNEVbxrt pic.twitter.com/1OCjapNd3F — Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) December 8, 2020

The protocol agreed as part of last year's divorce accord to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the EU's Republic of Ireland keeps the British-run region, in effect, in the EU's customs union and single market for goods after December 31 when the rest of the United Kingdom leaves fully.

Ireland's government welcomed Tuesday's agreement in principle. "Good progress! Will finally provide some certainty on implementation of Brexit Protocol in Northern Ireland. Practical cooperation and flexibility has been agreed to make it as manageable as possible for people and businesses," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney wrote on Twitter

Good progress! - will finally provide some certainty on implementation of #Brexit Protocol in Northern Ireland. Practical cooperation & flexibility has been agreed to make it as manageable as possible for people and businesses. https://t.co/QKkOlx37Cl — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) December 8, 2020

Sterling jumped by almost a cent against the U.S. dollar on the news, erasing most of the day's losses to stand at $1.3367 at 1330 GMT, and also rose sharply against the euro."

The deal - which is separate to trade talks - will ensure that the Withdrawal Agreement is fully operational as of January 1, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said.

Britain will now withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the UK Internal Market Bill, and not introduce any similar provisions in an upcoming taxation bill, the government said. Those clauses would have broken international law.

