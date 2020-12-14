Tech giants would face steep fines, market bans under draft EU rules

This illustration picture taken on April 19, 2018 in Paris shows apps for Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple on a tablet.

Draft EU rules to be unveiled Tuesday would see tech giants face huge fines or banned from the market for breaches, sources said, posing a major challenge to the likes of Google and Facebook.

The EU Commission is gearing up to present its long-trailed Digital Services Act and its accompanying Digital Markets Act to lay out strict conditions for internet giants to do business in the 27 countries.

EU sources told AFP on Monday the landmark legislation would see tech behemoths facing fines of up to 10 percent of their revenues for breaking some of the most serious competition rules.

It could also see some of the world's biggest firms banned from the EU market "in the event of serious and repeated breaches of law which endanger the security of European citizens", the sources said.

The proposals -- which could revolutionise how big tech does business -- aim to tackle hate speech and disinformation online and curb the might of leading firms to dominate markets.

The largest companies would be designated as internet "gatekeepers" under the legislation, subject to specific regulations to limit their power over the market.

Some ten firms -- including Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft -- will be slapped with the designation.

The draft laws will go through a long and complex ratification process, with the EU's member states, the European Parliament, and company lobbyists and trade associations influencing the final law.

Illegal content

The details of the proposals have until now been carefully guarded by the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, even though a few details have leaked.

The main intention of the new rules is to update legislation that dates back to 2004, when many of today's internet giants either did not exist or were in their infancy.

The Digital Services Act is being touted as a way to give the commission sharper teeth in pursuing social media platforms when they allow illegal content online.

Under the Digital Markets Act, the EU is seeking to give Brussels new powers to enforce competition laws more quickly and push for greater transparency in their algorithms and use of personal data.

Tech giants will need to inform the EU ahead of any planned mergers or acquisitions under the regulations, the bloc's industry commissioner Thierry Breton said Monday.

There has been growing concern among European and US regulators that the big tech firms have used purchases as a way to nip in the bud potential rivals.

Examples include Facebook's acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp as well as Google's purchase of YouTube and Waze.

For the past decade the EU has taken the lead worldwide in trying to grapple with the insurmountable power of big tech, slapping billions in antitrust fines against Google, but critics believe the method has done little to change its behaviour.

The EU has also ordered Apple to pay billions of euros in back taxes to Ireland, but that decision was quashed by the EU's highest court.

France and the Netherlands have already come out in favour of Europe having all the tools it needs to rein in the gatekeepers, including the power to break them up.

