Hungarian lawmakers approve anti-LGBT adoption law and constitutional amendments

Hungarian MPs approved Tuesday a package of new measures targeting the country's beleaguered LGBT community, in the government's latest salvo in defence of "traditional" values.

One law overwhelmingly passed by MPs loyal to the nationalist, culturally conservative government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban effectively bars same-sex couples from adopting children by restricting adoption to married couples.

Exceptions to the ban will have to be approved by the minister for family affairs.

MPs also approved a change to the constitution reading: "The mother is a woman, the father is a man".

The government explained the change by saying "new ideological processes in the West" made it necessary to "protect children against possible ideological or biological interference".

Another change to the constitution "ensures the upbringing of children according to... (Hungary's) Christian culture".

