Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#Nigeria
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Covid-19: Sweden tightens restrictions amid surge in cases

Issued on:

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven addresses a press conference on December 18, 2020 in Stockholm on new restrictions during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven addresses a press conference on December 18, 2020 in Stockholm on new restrictions during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic © Jessica Gow, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

The Swedish government is tightening nationwide coronavirus restrictions by lowering the number of people who can gather in a restaurant and making face masks mandatory on public transportation.

Advertising

Sweden has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic. The Scandinavian country has not gone into lockdowns or closed businesses, relying instead on citizens’ sense of civic duty to control infections.

However, the country has seen a recent rapid increase in confirmed cases that is straining the health care system.

“The situation continues to be very serious,” Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Friday.

The virus has spread quickly among medical personnel, pushing the government to back more restrictions. They include a nationwide ban on bars and restaurants selling alcohol after 10 p.m., a curfew that was pushed back to 8 p.m. on Friday.

(AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.