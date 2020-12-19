Skip to main content
Macron in ‘stable’ condition after positive Covid-19 test, Élysée Palace says

French President Emmanuel Macron, pictured here on December 17, 2020, said he was 'very protected' and 'very careful' but still contracted Covid-19.
French President Emmanuel Macron's condition is stable and the results of a medical examination reassuring, the French presidency said on Saturday in an update on his bout of coronavirus.

"The medical condition of the president is stable compared with Friday,” the Élysée Palace statement quoted Jean-Christophe Perrochon, the chief doctor of the presidency.

“[Macron] presents the same symptoms of the Covid-19 illness (fatigue, coughing, stiffness) that do not prevent him from fulfilling his duties,” Perrochon said.

The Élysée statement also said that the results of medical tests on Macron have been “reassuring”.

Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for Covid-19, but was working at a slower pace than usual outside Paris.

