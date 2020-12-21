Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#United Kingdom
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

EU regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Issued on:

The European Medicines Agency said it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on December 21, 2020.
The European Medicines Agency said it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on December 21, 2020. © Patrick T. Fallon, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

The European Medicines Agency said on Monday that it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to start across the EU within days.

Advertising

"I am delighted to announce that the EMA scientific committee met today and recommended a conditional marketing authorisation in the EU for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech," EMA chief Emer Cooke told an online press conference.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.