EU regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency said it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on December 21, 2020. © Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

The European Medicines Agency said on Monday that it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to start across the EU within days.