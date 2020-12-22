Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#United Kingdom
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

EU calls for lifting UK travel ban but warns against non-essential travel

Issued on:

A police vehicle drives between lines of blocked trucks on the motorway to Dover in England on December 22, 2020.
A police vehicle drives between lines of blocked trucks on the motorway to Dover in England on December 22, 2020. © Justin Tallis, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow
5 min

The European Union recommended Tuesday that all 27 member countries should discourage all nonessential travel to and from the United Kingdom until further notice.

Advertising

With EU countries imposing ad-hoc restrictions on U.K. travel following the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, the European Commission urged them to take a coordinated approach, but not prevent people in the U.K. or Europe from returning to their homes.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said “member states should take coordinated action to discourage nonessential travel between the U.K. and the EU. At the same time, blanket travel bans should not prevent thousands of EU and U.K. citizens from returning to their homes.” 

The EU’s executive arm said people returning to their home countries or main place of residence should be able to do so provided they produce a negative test or quarantine themselves. 

Transport workers should be exempt from any travel ban when they are traveling across a border to and from a vessel, vehicle, or aircraft. Essential medical staff should be able to move freely without quarantine provided that they have tested negative within 72 hours of travel. 

>> Lorry queues grow in Dover as EU set to meet over UK trade, travel ban

(AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.