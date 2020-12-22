France will allow EU citizens to enter from Britain with negative Covid-19 test starting midnight

The Eurostar quai at the Gare du Nord in Paris on December 10, 2020.

French and other EU citizens will once again be allowed to enter France from Britain beginning at midnight if they have a negative Covid-19 test that is less than 72 hours old, the French prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

France and some 50 other countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and stranding many foreign nationals in Britain.

British citizens or citizens from third countries who have legal residence in France or elsewhere in the European Union can also enter or transit the country from Britain as long as they have a negative Covid-19 test, the office of Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a statement.

The government listed several categories of people to whom this would be applicable, including those in transit for less than 24 hours in international zones, diplomats and their families, health workers, airline staff, and bus or train operators.

The new rules will be in place until January 6 unless reviewed following bilateral UK-France or EU-wide talks.

