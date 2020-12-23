Video

Demand for Covid-19 testing in France soars ahead of Christmas holidays

French people queuing up to get tested for Covid-19 in Chatillon, France, on December 23, 2020, ahead of the Christmas holiday. © FRANCE 24 screengrab

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 3 min

Demand for Covid-19 tests is soaring in France ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations. Testing laboratories are often fully booked, with whole families sometimes undergoing tests before visiting elderly relatives.