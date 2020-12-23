Skip to main content
Demand for Covid-19 testing in France soars ahead of Christmas holidays

French people queuing up to get tested for Covid-19 in Chatillon, France, on December 23, 2020, ahead of the Christmas holiday.
French people queuing up to get tested for Covid-19 in Chatillon, France, on December 23, 2020, ahead of the Christmas holiday. © FRANCE 24 screengrab
Demand for Covid-19 tests is soaring in France ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations. Testing laboratories are often fully booked, with whole families sometimes undergoing tests before visiting elderly relatives.

Click on the video player above for the full report by Sandrine Aramon, Olivia Bizot and Mathieu Benito.

